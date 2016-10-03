Nigerian duo held in Delhi for duping armyman’s wife of Rs 8 lakh in state

PANAJI: Goa cyber crime police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for their alleged involvement in an online fraud wherein a wife of an Army Colonel was reportedly cheated to the tune of Rs 8 lakh. The accused are identified as Obina Icodemus and Najiofor Chukwuma Collins, both residing in Delhi and natives of Nigeria.

According to police, the accused are part of the international Nigerian racket, who cheat people over the internet using social media sites. According to police, the accused befriended the victim on Facebook and under the pretext of sending a gift, cheated her to the tune of Rs 8,04,300, police said.

Incidentally, there are a number of similar online frauds cases registered with the Goa police and this is one of the first breakthroughs. Police are probing involvement of the accused in more such cases.

“The names and the passports of the accused are being verified. We suspect that these two accused are part of big gang who cheated several people in India. There could be more accused and the involvement of Indian nationals cannot be ruled out,” said DGP Muktesh Chander while addressing the media at the police headquarters in the city on Monday.

“I appeal people to be cautious and not fall prey to such online frauds,” said Chander.

The accused were arrested in Delhi with the help of cyber crime cell of Delhi police. Police has attached 20 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 7 data cards, 3 pen drives and 3 laptops from the accused. Cyber Crime units of various states have already contacted the Cyber Crime Goa for probing the involvement of the accused in such online frauds reported in those states.

The accused were brought on transit remand from Delhi to Goa and were produced before the JMFC Mapusa. The accused have been remanded to four-day police custody.

According to police, the victim wife of an Army colonel had lodged a complaint on September 1. Explaining the modus operandi, police said the fraudster had sent a friends request over Facebook which was accepted by the victim. The accused then portrayed himself as a widower with a small child and working on a ship in London. The accused then became friend with the victim and after few days of chat offered to send her a gift.

Subsequently the victim got a phone call informing that the caller is from customs department of Delhi airport and that some parcel/gift has come in her name and that she needs to pay Rs 52,000 as customs fees to get it cleared. She was given a bank account of a private person for depositing the customs fees. Later in some or other pretext, the victim was made to deposit money and ended up paying around Rs 8 lakh. Further when more Rs 2.6 lakh was sought, the unsuspecting victim approached a bank to seek loan. When the bank officials asked the purpose of the loan, the victim informed about the gift and that is when bank official informed her that it was a fraud.

PI Rajesh Job is investigating the case under the supervision of SP Karthik Kashyap.