NIA begins probe in Uri terror attack

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency, which formally took over the probe into the Uri attack on Tuesday, is seeking to establish the identities of the attackers and also examining the global positioning systems and other evidence recovered from them, said official sources.

Informed sources said the six-member NIA team headed by an inspector general and a deputy inspector general reached Uri town on Monday evening, a day after the terror attack in which 18 soldiers died.

But the NIA team visited the Uri army camp only on Tuesday.

The NIA team, which took over the case from Jammu and Kashmir police, had registered an FIR late on Monday following orders from the Union home ministry.

The team has taken charge of the articles recovered from the four suicide attackers who were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Sunday.

The items include two global positioning systems, one of which was charred while the other is intact, according to sources.

The team has also photographed the faces of two of the terrorists, the sources said.

“The photos of two of the slain terrorists whose faces can be recognised would be shown to some Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who are in jails to identify them,” said the sources.

The faces of the other two terrorists were charred beyond recognition.

The sources said that the intact GPS would be examined by experts to ascertain the route taken by the attackers and also to find out if they had any local accomplice who helped them carry out the attack.

“DNA samples of the slain terrorists are also being collected,” a source said.

The NIA team will also see if the September 18 attack carries the “signature” of the suspected terror organisation. “There is a similarity in the modus operandi of LeT and JeM but they have differences on some points,” one source had told IANS earlier.

The NIA will also study the radio intercepts on the border by security agencies.