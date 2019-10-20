NGTOA demands resumption of mining

Maid held in gold theft case in Ponda

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

The North Goa Truck Owners Association held a meeting at Honda-Sattari on Saturday regarding the non resumption of mining in the state.

The members said that for the last many days they are waiting to get an appointment with the Chief Minister. The members said that they have to discuss several issues with the Chief Minister in connection with trucks and resumption of mining activity in Goa.

The truck owners discussed about the road tax and e-auctions in the meeting. Later the truck owners appointed new members in the committee since most of the old and senior members are sick.

The president of North Goa Truck Owner Association Suresh Desai appealed to all the truck owners to be united and to fight for their rights. Desai said that to boost their association, the new members are appointed in the committee.