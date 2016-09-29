NGT summons state officials over Baina beautification works

VASCO: National Green Tribunal (NGT) Western Zone bench, Pune has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) to appear before the bench on October 4 in view of a petition filed by a citizen challenging the beautification work of Baina beach in Vasco.

NGT’s Western Bench in its order issued on Thursday has asked the Chief Secretary, GCZMA, GTDC and the MMC to appear before the bench on October 4. A petition was filed by Vasco resident Rajabhau Pawar wherein he had raised strong objection to the beautification work taken up by the GTDC, on the grounds that the beach belt comes under ‘No Development Zone’.

The petitioner had alleged that the work was being executed in ‘No Development Zone’ in rampant violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification 2011. Earlier, locals under the banner of Mormugao Vasco Citizens Forum (MVCF) hadalso raised strong objection to the beautification work of the Baina beach, demanding to maintain a distance of 100 metre from the sea. MVCF had recalled that the GCZMA had demolished structures which were constructed along the Baina beach in the year 2006 as they were violating CRZ rules.