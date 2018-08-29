NGT refuses to scrap MoEF’s green nod to Mopa airport

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The National Green Tribunal has refused to scrap the environment clearance given by the Union ministry of environment and forests to the upcoming international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka.

However, the green watchdog has laid down several stringent conditions for the protection of ecology in the area as a precondition for the EC.

Underlining the need for public utility projects, the NGT has observed that the Mopa airport project does not compromise on environment.

The NGT was hearing two petitions filed by the Margao-based civil society group ‘Federation of Rainbow Warriors’ and Hanuman Aroskar that challenged the green nod granted to the project.

The NGT said, “We find that the expert appraisal committee had before it point-wise reply of the project proponent which we have already quoted. Therein delay in land acquisition process and the collection of fresh baseline

data are mentioned. It is also mentioned that data for Maharashtra was also considered. Other issues duly explained are hydro-geological features and data with regard to flora and fauna, socioeconomic profile, topography, vegetation, observance of due procedure in public hearing, relevance of study with regard to eco-sensitive areas of Western Ghats, feasibility of the proposed airport in terms of cost-benefit analysis as well as environmental cost-benefit analysis. EAC also considered the data compiled by various offices. Mere fact that different opinions have been expressed by other experts is not enough to hold that EAC did not apply its mind. The rehabilitation programme was also produced before the EAC.”

The NGT has suggested that efforts should be made to transplant the trees to other locations in the same vicinity by using appropriate mechanical devices which are available these days.

“Efforts be made to plant indigenous species which are tall in size rather than small saplings,” the green watchdog has said.

The petitioners had pointed out that land acquisition for the airport had been carried out before the environmental impact assessment was undertaken, and that the government had concealed the fact that the Western Ghats are within a radius of 10 kilometre of the airport site.

The petitioners had claimed that wildlife is present around the region, which has been ignored and noise levels of airport operations could have an adverse impact on the flora and fauna of the Western Ghats.

Appearing for the Union ministry of environment and forests, additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni had defended the ministry’s decision of granting the EC with facts and figures, and also the EIA report.

The Federation of Rainbow Warriors had contended that the EIA study and report completely ignored the ‘study area’ falling in Maharashtra, which constitutes a substantial portion. The civil society group had claimed that about 40 per cent of the ‘study area’ has completely been ignored which includes the protected Western Ghats and corridor of Sawantwadi-Dodamarg.

The petitioners had contended that the rich floral diversity of the plateau can be observed in the monsoon months only. However, the baseline data was collected in October-December period of 2011.

The count of floral species in the EIA study conducted by the project proponent is therefore less than half the actual number and excludes most of the rare and endemic species that are found on the plateau, especially in the monsoon.