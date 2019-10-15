NGT orders restrictions on import of used tyres

Panaji: A principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Central Pollution Control Board to frame guidelines to restrict the import of waste tyres into India to ensure that the country does not become a dump yard for highly-polluting hazardous waste material imported from other countries.

NGT also directed the state pollution control boards to take remedial action including levy of environmental compensation against non-complying Pyrolysis plants.

The court passed the order last month in a case related to the absence of proper management of End-of-Life Tyres/Waste Tyres (ELTs) which according to the petitioner are used by the Pyrolysis industry operating in the country to produce inferior products resulting in serious damage to the environment.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the pyrolysis process involves high levels of pollution which adversely affects the health of the workers and there is need for restrictions on import and to regulate location of such units in the light of the carrying capacity of the area.

The applicant pointed out to the tribunal that Pyrolysis is a thermal degradation process carried out in conditions with limited or no oxygen to restrict combustion of the material. Pyrolysis of tyres and rubber products produce low-grade oils, pyrolysis gas (pyro gas), carbon black, and steel.

According to the petition filed by a non-governmental organisation – Social Action for Forest and Environment, the use of waste tyres by the pyrolysis industry operating in the country are engaged in producing inferior quality ‘pyrolysis oil’, process that needs to be banned to prevent environmental damage.

The NGO also highlighted that the industry activity emits highly-carcinogenic/cancer-causing pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), dioxin, furans and oxides of nitrogen which are extremely harmful to the respiratory system.

According to a report submitted to NGT by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there are 637 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states

in India.

“Of 637 tyre pyrolysis units, 251 are complying, 270 are not complying and 116 are closed. In most cases, it was observed that the reason for non-compliance is not meeting the criteria of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the consent conditions issued by the state pollution control boards,” the report said.

The court directed the state pollution control boards to take action in this regard, including the levy of Environmental Compensation and asked CPCB to monitor non-complying units and file status and compliance report on or before November 30 by e-mail and listed the matter on January 6, 2020.