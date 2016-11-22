NGT order on appointment of GSPCB chairman, member secy not adhered to

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government on Tuesday issued a notification keeping the posts of the chairman and member secretary of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) open to bureaucrats allegedly in violation of guidelines issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT, in its order on August 23, had said that “the appointment to the post of chairman or member secretary should be of persons who possess special knowledge or practical experience or qualification in environment protection studies and not by virtue of their designation in service of the state government.”

The government notification was issued after the three-month deadline set by NGT to make appointment/ nomination of the members to GSPCB ended on Friday.

“An officer working under the government or public sector undertaking or University or an autonomous body or statutory body may be considered for nomination as the chairman on deputation basis,” the notification reads.

Speaking to this daily, an official source said, “We have not violated any guidelines as hardly any bureaucrat would be eligible to apply for the post. NGT has not banned bureaucrats, who possess necessary educational qualification and experience, from applying for the post.”

The government will also issue an advertisement this week inviting applications to select the chairman and member secretary of GSPCB. The nomination to the post of chairman will be screened by a seven-member selection committee headed by the Chief Minister.

Applications should reach the department of Environment by December 5 while the selection will be made by December 10.

The state government has also notified the rules amended under the Goa State Pollution Control Board (Qualification and other terms and conditions of service of the Chairman and Member Secretary) Rules 2016 expeditiously specifying the qualifications and experience required for the post of chairman/ member secretary.

The person for the post of chairman should either hold a Masters Degree in Environmental Sciences and Environmental Management or a bachelors degree in engineering/ technology in environmental engineering or with not less than 15 years of professional experience and in the age group of not more than 62 years and should have a practical experience in administering institutions dealing with the environmental protection and abatement of pollution.

The notification further says that any person who is applying for the post of member secretary must hold masters degree in environmental engineering / technology or masters degree in allied sciences where pollution control forms part of curriculum, from a recognised university with not less than 10 years of practical experience in environmental protection and abatement of pollution (including subsequent developments in theory and practice as in industrial pollution mitigation, water treatment or air pollution control devices).

However, the notification has specifically mentioned about doctoral degree in environmental management from a recognised University or institute and excellent record of peer reviewed research publications and experience of organising environment related training programmes for service personnel, as desirable qualification for both the

posts.

GSPCB is now headed by Chief Secretary R K Srivastava after its chairman Jose Manuel Noronha was appointed chairman of Goa Public Service Commission in March this year. Levinson Martins, an official of Goa civil services cadre, has been member secretary for about three years and continues to hold the

post.