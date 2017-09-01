NGT jurisdiction shifted as no legal setup in Pune: CM

PANAJI: Citing lack of legal setup of the Goa government in Pune, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said that this absence of legal infrastructure had prompted his government to request the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to shift the state-related cases before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), from Pune to Delhi.

“We don’t have a legal setup at Pune and hence it was not convenient for the defender that is the government,” Parrikar observed, maintaining that the state government has a full legal setup in Delhi. “All the procedures were followed while asking the Centre to shift the jurisdiction of the Goa-related cases before the NGT,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister was speaking to a group of pressmen at the state secretariat when he made these observations.

It may be recalled that the MoEFCC had last month issued a notification excluding Goa from the jurisdiction of the Pune Bench of the NGT and brought it under NGT’s Delhi Bench. Later, the Bombay High Court had issued a notice to the state government taking suo motu cognisance of the particular notification.

“If the NGT was in Mumbai, it would have been more convenient,” the Chief Minister further observed, while justifying the choice of Delhi for these cases. “The national capital also has an excellent connectivity,” he said, observing that “Pune is not convenient for us as, if a lawyer has to be sent to represent any case, it takes three days… Delhi has excellent connectivity (with Goa).”

Both, green activists as well as the opposition parties had described this relocation as harassment to petitioners because while Pune is about 470 km from Goa, the distance between Goa and Delhi is nearly 2,000 km.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress party had written to the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan protesting about the central notification, further demanding that the notification be immediately revoked.