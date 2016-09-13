NGOs up in arms over Curtorim land development

CURTORIM: Members of various NGOs are up in arms over the controversial development of the plots in orchard land in Curtorim and warned of knocking the doors of the judiciary if the authorities fail to take action.

The development of plots in Curtorim has been under the scanner after local MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco had written to the panchayat to act against the illegal development of plots near the leprosy hospital.

NGOs from various villages under the banner of ‘United for Mother Goa’ gathered at the site of the project while rampant landfilling was being carried out despite the matter being reported to the flying squad.

Claiming that several letters have been written to various authorities but no action has been forthcoming, Oswald Fernandes said, “We had even reported the matter to the flying squad which carried out the inspection only after 12 days as it did not have a vehicle.”

Activist Judith Almeida said, “We have a serious problem as the government is found wanting in action over rampant destruction of eco-sensitive areas. Authorities should act over the illegal development of plots. The town planner should file FIR against the developer and deploy police to prevent further destruction of the area.”

While Iris Pessanha of Cavelossim Villagers Forum said there is rampant violation of laws and destruction of the eco-sensitive area which is marked as a no-development zone.

He said, “If the authorities fail to act, we will be left with no option but to knock the doors of the court.”