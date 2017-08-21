NGOs raise ante against Centre’s notification

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The shifting of Goa’s jurisdiction from the Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal to Delhi has raised the hackles of NGOs in the state, which have planned to strongly protest the decision and threatened to move the High Court challenging the MoEF notification.

The NGOs, which have joined hands, said that notification has violated fundamental rights of the people and demanded to either revoke the notification or establish a separate NGT bench for Goa.

The notification has come under criticism of about 40 NGOs, which have collectively raised their pitch against the decision according jurisdiction for cases from the state to the Delhi bench of the NGT.

The NGOs have planned to strongly protest the decision and even threatened to move the HC challenging the notification.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Edwin Mascarenhas of ‘Goa Against Coal’, a body of environmental activists and civil society groups, said the state has the dubious distinction of having the largest number of cases before the NGT.

“The central and state governments have shown malafide intention to protect alleged violators and deny access to the NGT, making it unaffordable to the ordinary Goan. We strongly demand revocation of the notification and setting up of separate bench in the state,” he said. “The notification issued by the Union government is ultra vires to Constitution of India (Articles 14 and 21), as it (the notification) denies easy access to justice which is a fundamental element of a just, equitable and civilised society,” said Ohm Stanley, the convenor of ‘Our Rivers, Our Right’.

The MoEF notification has failed to show any logic and reasoning, he said adding that NGT’s west zone bench has been dealing with “original remedy as well as the appellate remedy of cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa”.

Strongly condemning the notification, Sabina Martins of Bailancho Saad said that it is a deliberate move of the government to stifle the movement against the unprecedented and unparalleled destruction of environment.

“We will not remain silent until the notification is revoked,” she thundered.

Fr Eremito Rebello of ‘Goa for Dabolim Only’ questioned state government’s absolute silence over the notification.