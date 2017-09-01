NFDC to take charge of IFFI

PANAJI: With just over two months left for the curtains to rise on the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is making preparations to hand over the organisational responsibility of the mega film festival from the directorate of film festivals (DFF) to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), a Public Sector Undertaking.

It is also speculated as to whether the NFDC would be handling the organisation of the entire film festival or only be in charge of the opening and the closing ceremony of the event.

A highly placed official working with the DFF told this daily that the directorate has already been given related indications, while the official order is yet to come. “We at the DFF feel that this is an effort to professionalise and modernise the IFFI,” the official maintained, pointing out, “However, we at the DFF have also been organising it professionally and with a modern approach.”

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), a logistical partner of the IFFI, are expected to attend a related meeting, later this month.

The DFF was set up by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 1973 to organise national and international film festivals in India, besides handling of the National Film Awards, and has been in charge of organising the IFFI for past many, many years.

It is learnt that the NFDC will soon sign a memorandum with the Union I&B Ministry, charting out its plan for the nine-day festival to be held in the city. NFDC, a central agency established in 1975 to encourage high quality Indian cinema, has been annually holding the four-day Film Bazaar, a platform created and organised to encourage collaboration between South Asian and international film communities, on the sidelines of the IFFI, since 2007.

The decision comes in the wake of alleged failure on the part of the DFF to attract leading Indian as well as foreign film personalities, during the IFFI. Over past some years, the mid-IFFI period witnessed slump, with no film personality attending the mega film festival, during this period. The length of the movie fiesta was subsequently trimmed last year from 11 days to 9 days, with no particular success in increasing the event’s appeal. It was further found that complaints related to logistical problems and selection of films poured in about the IFFI, even though the DFF tried its best to streamline the organisation of the mega film event, year after year.

On the contrary, the four-day Film Bazaar held at a local five-star resort was observed to be buzzing with leading film celebrities from all around the globe. It, however, is widely believed that Nina Lath Gupta, who took over as the managing director of the NFDC in 2006, had a lion’s share in the success of the Film Bazaar as she used her extensive contacts with the film personalities and film organisations to make them attend the Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led by Smriti Irani has constituted a 40-member preview committee with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri as its convenor to select movies for the International Film Festival of India. Other members of the new committee include Agnihotri’s wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, author Narendra Kohli, actress Hrishitaa Bhatt and film director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury among others.

Incidentally, the earlier preview committee, which had been cleared by former Union I&B minister, M Venkaiah Naidu, had already started previewing the films to be screened during IFFI 2017, but was dissolved, and replaced by the new committee, without citing any valid reason.

The film festival, which will commence on November 20, later this year, will also have renowned filmmakers namely Jahnu Barua and Nagesh Kukunoor as the head of the steering and technical committees, respectively.