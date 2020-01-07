Nexus between university security, vandals: JNUSU

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Monday said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday’s “organised” attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university’s culture will never be eroded.

Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors.

She claimed that the university security staff had colluded with the vandals during the attack and added that some RSS-affiliated professors had been promoting violence for the past four-five days.Ghosh, who was discharged on Monday, attended a press conference convened by the students’ union amid cries of ‘Lal Salaam’ and ‘Red Salute’.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking,” she told reporters. “There is a clear nexus between the JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence.” She said they will fight back and will not be scared after the attack and they will continue the struggle against the hostel fee hike. Ghosh said the JNUSU has called for a strike of universities across the country on January 8.

She claimed that dean of School Of International Studies Ashwini Mohapatra had threatened her on Saturday when she was present at the school to ensure boycott of the registration process. She claimed that he had told her that he will get FIRs registered against her.

Mohapatra, however, denied the allegations. “I do not even know her. I had gone to the school building on Saturday in my capacity as dean to ensure that the registration process happens. I was not allowed to enter the building by students who even held my collar and got into a scuffle with me, following which my younger colleagues rescued me and took me aside,” he said.

Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. Ghosh, who was among the 34 students admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals, was discharged on Monday.