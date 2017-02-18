New Zuari bridge work picking up pace

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The work on construction of the new eight-lane cable-stayed Zuari bridge and its approach roads is picking up pace.

It is a major project and estimated to cost over Rs 3,500 crore.

Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon Ltd, which has bagged the contract for the construction work of the bridge as well as its approach roads, has so far mobilised all the necessary machinery on the either sides of the existing Zuari bridge.

The cable-stayed bridge will have added attraction – two galleries as watching towers and a restaurant.

The technical experts on Saturday inspected the piling work of the columns at Zuari river from a specialised jetty.

The specialised jetty will also be utilised for moving the machinery. Trees and bushes falling in the bridge alignment have already been cleared.

When contacted, the PWD officials claimed that they have settled the issues pertaining to the people who are affected by the project by giving them compensation and even some of them have been rehabilitated elsewhere.

“We had taken the locals into confidence while acquiring the land for the construction of world-class Zuari bridge and even to construct the parallel roads towards Cortalim and Agassaim,” informed the officials.

Meanwhile, the work on much awaited widening of the Cortalim-Vasco highway is also being carried out.

The highway widening was the need of the hour as several accidents were reported on this stretch.

There was an issue pertaining to the cutting down of mangroves along the highway stretch from Cortalim junction to Sancoale some months back. The forest department in this regard has inspected the site.