New Year gifts were given to party workers much before poll code: GFP

MARGAO: Stating that the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had distributed New Year gifts to its party workers well before the announcement of the model code of conduct by the Election Commission of India, GFP general secretary Mohandas Lolienkar said the party has not violated the election code of conduct.

Lolienkar, who wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Goa to clarify on news reports which appeared in ‘The Navhind Times’ which had reported that a complaint had been filed against Vijay Sardesai, Independent Fatorda MLA for allegedly distributing wall clocks to people.

Lolienkar further said, “We have stated that the GFP had distributed wall clocks to the party office bearers and workers before January 1, 2017 before the code of conduct came into force. Hence the GFP has not violated the election code of conduct in any manner.”

This daily had carried out the reports that a complaint was filed before the Election Commission alleging that the Fatorda MLA Sardesai had distributed clocks to the party workers.