New water facility at Opa to quench rising thirst of Panaji

Ponda: The much-awaited 27-MLD water treatment plant will be commissioned on January 17 at Opa-Khandepar for meeting the rising water needs of Panaji and surrounding areas of Tiswadi taluka.

PWD officials said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will launch the new facility.

PWD engineers recently inspected the plant work giving the go-ahead for the commissioning, which has missed several deadlines.

The existing water treatment plants at Opa treat around 140 MLD of water to meet the need for potable water of Ponda and Tiswadi talukas.

Although 70 MLD of water is supplied to Tiswadi taluka, there has been rise in water needs in the state capital and surrounding areas.

The PWD officials pegged at 15 MLD the current shortfall of treated water in Panaji and nearby areas.

The new 27-MLD water plant is expected to make up for this shortfall.

The new facility will provide drinking water to Kadamba plateau area, and will help the PWD enhance water supply to parts of Panaji, St Andre, Taleigao and Santa Cruz constituencies.

The foundation for the plant was laid five years ago by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of then PWD minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar.