New voters’ list to come out in Jan  

PANAJI : The voters list to be published in first week of January 2017 will have around 11.07 lakh voters compared to the previous number of 10.85 lakh.

Sources said that compared to the previous list, the new list after summary revision carried out few months back will have more than 22,000 additional names. However, the total number of new enrollments and cancellations from the voters list could not be confirmed.

The draft summary revision of electoral rolls consisted of 10,85,270 voters. The people of the state were given a time of one month from September 15 to October 14 for inclusion or omission of their names. During this period, anyone who would attain the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2017 was eligible to be registered in the electoral list. Furthermore people could get their names and addresses rectified. And if their names had been deleted they could get their names re-registered.

The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2017 after the completion of the process of inclusion and deletion of names from the draft summary revision of electoral rolls.