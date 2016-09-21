New voter’s awareness rally held at Sanguem

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Around 500 students of higher secondary and high school participated in the rally to create awareness among the young eligible candidates having voting rights who have not yet registered their names in the voters list, on Wednesday.

The rally was organised by the office of the deputy collector and electoral registration officer, Quepem.

The objectives of the campaign is to ensure 100 percent error free electoral roll, enroll every eligible voter, encourage new eligible voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years to enroll their names in election roll and vote.

Speaking to media personnel deputy collector Shankar Gaonkar said, “The new voter’s awareness campaign has been implemented from September 15 to October 14.”

All the BLOs and supervisors will visit house to house and collect the data of the new voters and steps will be taken to enroll them, he added.

He appealed the new voters to enroll their names before October 14, which is the last date of enrolment.

The campaign is being launched under the supervision and guidance of CEO Kedar and South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik.