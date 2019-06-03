New variant of Apache RR 310 launched

Team B&C/ NT

TVS Motor Company, launched an upgrade of the Apache RR 310 equipped with a race tuned (RT) slipper clutch. The upgraded bike offers customers enhanced riding experience as it provides swift gear shifting with low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners.

The new variant also gets minor styling upgrades including a new colour- Phantom black. The sharp edges and angular design of the bike complement the new colour.

Crafted for precision, the slipper clutch of the motorcycle allows rapid downshifts preventing wheel hop and chain whip. The system is also engineered with an assist function wherein the clutch plates lock tightly increasing the clutch engagement force thus resulting in reduced clutch effort.

According to the company, The RT slipper clutch is a powerful and a highly useful feature which is expected to suit city, highway as well as track riding. Existing Apache RR 310 customers can also enjoy this new technology as the RT slipper clutch is available as a racing accessory for retrofitting in motorcycles. The retrofitting facility is available at the select Apache RR 310 dealerships for a nominal price.

On the new RR 310, KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motors said, “We are excited to introduce the RT slipper clutch on the Apache RR 310 and I am confident that our existing and new customers will appreciate this performance upgrade. The super-premium motorcycle, which is seen as an ultimate track weapon, originates from our racing pedigree and boasts of industry-first features. Equipping it with this technology is a natural progression for the bike. We also want to expand this experience to our existing Apache RR 310 customers, who will appreciate the enhanced racing dynamics. The new styling upgrades accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle and create customer delight.”

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the first to own of the new Apache RR 310.

Meanwhile, coming back to the motorcycle, it comes with a reverse inclined double over head cam, liquid cooled engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-speed gear box, race inspired vertical speedo-cum-tachometer, Bi-LED twin projector head lamps and Michelin Street sport tyres. The upgraded model has improved driveability, ride feel and reliability. It is available in two colours – red and black. The motorcycle is available at select dealerships priced at Rs 2.27 lakh (ex- showroom, Delhi).