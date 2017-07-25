New twist in saga: Marcaim cemetery desecrated

PONDA: The saga of desecrations of religious places has got a new twist. Some 12 crosses and other religious symbols in the cemetery of Fatima Chapel at Karanzale in Marcaim village of Ponda taluka have been found desecrated.

It must be noted here that the latest desecrations came to light after the arrest of the habitual desecrator Francis Pereira.

The police said the desecration came to light on Tuesday evening when a villager visited the cemetery for observing a ritual. The villager found the cemetery gate broken, and crosses on graves and other religious symbols vandalised.

The visitor informed attorney of Fatima Chapel Erasmo Aguiar who later told the police about the desecrations.

At least 12 crosses on the graves, a niche, plaques and other religious symbols have been vandalised in the cemetery, which is located some 200 away metres from the chapel.

The cemetery is used by the Catholics from Gaunem, Dhakon and Marcaim villages.

Aguiar said that during his last visit to the cemetery four days back he had seen the 12 graves and other religious symbols being intact.

Locals have said the vandalisation might have taken place recently, not more than four days ago. However, factoring in the condition of the desecrated crosses, the police opined that the cemetery might have been vandalised some 15 to 20 days ago.

In the light of the desecrations in the Marcaim cemetery, the habitual desecrator, who has been arrested for vandalising a large of holy crosses and other religious places, was brought on Tuesday evening to the Ponda police station for interrogation.

Pereira was interrogated till late evening under the supervision of SDPO, Quepem, Sammy Tavares and Curchorem PI Shivram Vaigankar.

South Goa SP Arvind Gawas, Ponda DySP Sunita Sawant also visited the spot.

PSI Arun Bakre investigated the case.

A dog squad and a team of fingerprint experts have been pressed into service for the investigation.