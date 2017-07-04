New strategies will be adopted: DIG

NT NETWORK

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bupendra Kumar Tuesday denied that thefts and desecration of religious structures in the state are occurring because of less police personnel.

Speaking to the media after an hour-long meeting with Superintendent of Police Chandan Choudhary, Deputy Superintendents of Police and police inspectors of entire south Goa, Kumar said, “It is a wrong perception that due of less police force, thefts and desecration of religious shrines take place. Neither is it a police failure nor is it happening because of less police personnel.”

He said that his subordinates have been instructed to work in tandem on the new strategies to arrest the offenders. “Different strategies will be adopted from Wednesday onwards to arrest thieves and the persons involved in vandalising religious structures,” he assured.

For the first time in south Goa, a meeting was organised by the police force involving all the top officers and subordinates. The meet was held at the Ravindra Bhavan in Margao to review the law and order situation in the district. Around 100 police staff members were present at the meet.

“We held the meeting to discuss the day-to-day incidents. Police personnel were provided ample opportunities to express their grievances. We also reviewed the law and order situation,” said Kumar. He said that the issue of ‘less staff’ will be discussed with the state’s Home Minister.

The meeting was significant as it was held after repeated thefts and incidents of desecration of holy places occurring in the district.