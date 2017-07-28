New South Goa district hospital to be ready by May 2018

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Coming out with the information in the state legislative assembly that as per the information provided by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, the new South Goa district hospital will be ready by May 2018, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that he meanwhile is personally monitoring the health services at the Hospicio Hospital.

Earlier, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat informed the House that the Hospicio Hospital is in pathetic condition and working like a post office of the Goa Medical College, with no adequate doctors, nurses, beds and even bed-sheets, and non-functional CT scanner as well as lifts.

“The sanctioned strength of doctors and nurses is very low in this hospital which annually admits 33,000 patients, and whose out-patients department is visited by 500 patients on daily basis, while the casualty has 120 patients regularly,” he added, pointing out, “The condition of the hospital building is such that a ward might collapse on day on the dialysis unit in this hospital.”

Assuring that a new CT scanner would arrive at the Hospicio Hospital by August-end, along with the appointment of a radiologist, the Health Minister stated that he is aware of the shortcomings of the particular hospital and regularly receives mails about admissions of the patients. “We have already appointed surplus doctors from elsewhere in this hospital, besides appointing seven doctors on contract and recruiting another 12 nurses,” he informed, maintaining that there is tremendous load on the departments of gynaecology and paediatrics, at the hospital.

Rane stated that the lifts at the hospital are now fully functional, while there is no dearth of bed-sheets. “In fact, the bed-sheets are now changed on daily basis, instead of twice a week,” he informed, noting that the soiled bed-sheets are sent regularly to the centralised laundry at the Goa Medical College.

Replying to a related question from Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the Health Minister said that presently nine of the 20 cabinets in the morgue at the Hospicio Hospital are now available for use. He also maintained that the collectors of North and South Goa have co-operated to perform the last rites of the unclaimed bodies lying at this morgue.

Rane said the staff members at the Hospicio Hospital have been sensitised. He also maintained that the patients visiting the hospital from outside the state cannot be stopped.