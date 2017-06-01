New scheme aims to make soil farmer-friendly

PANAJI: The state farmers will now be able to know the exact constitution of soil in their land, leading to better and more economic use of the fertilisers and better soil management, with the state government notifying a scheme called ‘development of manures and fertilisers’.

The particular scheme will provide a farmer having a Krishi Card with the facility involving analysis of soil samples. The soil samples received from such farmers or collected from their fields will be analysed in the soil testing laboratories at Ela, Old Goa or Margao for required soil parameters and nutrients.

Subsequently, the soil health card will be issued to such farmers, which will give the respective soil fertility details, besides providing an advisory on soil test-based use of fertiliser and amendments for crop under cultivation.

The notification pertaining to the particular scheme issued by director of agriculture Ulhas Pai Kakode states that due to high rainfall in Goa, the soils are acidic and deficient in various nutrients as well as mineral essential for healthy crop and production.

“Soil sample analysis helps in determining the soil fertility status, which in turn assists in soil improvements, through use of soil amendments for correcting soil parameters; and macro, secondary as well as micronutrient deficiencies,” it adds, pointing out that the on-farm livestock waste can also be effectively used to produce renewable energy and quality organic farming input through biogas plants, and conversion of available on-field/ farm waste material into chemical-free farm resource as farm input for organic farming through organic manure units and vermi-compost units. Besides analysing the soils for its fertility status and soil test-based use of fertilisers and amendments, the scheme will amend the soil, based on test report, to address pH and nutrient deficiencies in fertilisation practices, address other important soil deficiencies like micronutrients that affect crop productivity, effectively manage on-farm livestock waste to produce renewable energy through biogas units, and aid in the conversion of available on-farm organic waste into chemical-free organic manure through organic manure and vermi-compost units.

Besides having a Krishi card, the farmer desiring to avail the benefits of the scheme should also be cultivating a minimum of 0.1 ha land in general. However, in case of analysis of soil samples, construction/ installation of biogas plants and construction/installation of organic manure and vermin-compost unit, there would be no limitation of area.

The institution and private limited companies involved in agriculture activities and having a Krishi card will also be assisted under this scheme. Furthermore, the farmer should possess a soil health card not older than two-year period for availing assistance for soil conditioners and micronutrients.

Towards assistance for use of soil conditioner under the scheme, the soil conditioners like rock phosphate, agriculture lime, dolomite, etc, would be provided 75 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 6,000 per ha for all categories of farmers and maximum of 4 ha per farmer. The soil conditioner shall be purchased and used by farmer and the subsidy shall be released after the use of the same in the field.

Towards assistance for use of micronutrients under the scheme micronutrients like zinc, boron, magnesium sulphate and other notified micronutrients would be provided 75 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 7,500 per ha for all categories of farmers and maximum of 4 ha per farmer. The subsidy would be released after the micronutrients are purchased and used by farmers.