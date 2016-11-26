New Rs 500 note makes its appearance in Goa, finally

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Automated Teller Machines or ATMs in Goa have started dispensing the new Rs 500 notes from Saturday onwards, although the supply was not equal to the demand.

Some ATMs of HDFC Bank dispensed the new Rs 500 notes in the morning with lucky customers flashing it to others standing in queue. However, the rush of people waiting to withdraw cash was such that the ATMs soon ran out of stock of the new Rs 500 notes. By early afternoon, the bank ATMs around Panaji city had run dry leaving several customers disappointed.

A senior source at the HDFC Bank confirmed that the new notes had arrived in the state. He said that a limited quantity had arrived and the notes were filled into the vending machines. The machines were likely to be topped in the evening, hopefully with the new notes. All HDFC Bank ATMs have been recalibrated to accept the newly launched notes, the source said.

On the other hand, lead bank State Bank of India (SBI) has not yet received its supply of the new

Rs 500 notes. “Our ATMs have been filled with Rs 2,000 and Rs 100 notes,” an official said. “The Rs 500 notes are expected soon,” he said. There is a lot of curiosity over the new Rs 500 note, as its appearance in the market was delayed. The new Rs 2,000 notes were were in circulation almost immediately after demonetisation but the new Rs 500 notes have been released only since the last two-three days in the metropolitan cities of Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, the supply is in small quantities.

On November 8, the central government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to check black money, counterfeit currency and corruption. The move resulted in acute cash crunch and badly hit the day-to-day life of citizens.

In Goa, residents are facing a shortage of the lower denomination notes, as ATMs are dispensing mostly Rs 2,000 notes. Even bank counters are providing the Rs 2,000 notes to customers looking to withdraw cash. A bank staff said that the release of the new Rs 500 notes may ease the currency crunch in the coming days.