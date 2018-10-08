New model of Aspire launches in Goa

Team B&C/ NT

Ford India recently launched an upgraded version of the compact sedan, Aspire at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh for petrol and Rs 6.45 lakh for the diesel car. Combining power, style and substance, the Aspire offers a fresh take on compact sedans fitted with the latest technologies, best-in-class safety, fun-to-drive DNA, and unmatched cost of ownership.

It is available in five different models for the manual transmission, while for the automatic transmission the choice is limited to the Titanium model in the petrol variant. The model has a redesigned front fascia features that consist of a three-dimensional cellular grille, fog lamps and design tail lamps that accentuate its impressive stance on the road. It also features premium alloys and bigger 15-inch tyres to deliver confidence and planted drive dynamics.

The updated model is a complete package, tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowd and want more out of their car experience,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “With many segment-best and industry-first features, the new Aspire ensures that every customer gets what they desire – be it looks, the fun of driving attributes, safety and the most-affordable ownership experience.”

The compact sedan is powered with a three cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine that the company claims to be small, light and fuel efficient. The engine generates 96 PS of peak power and 120 NM of torque while delivering a fuel efficiency of 20.4 KM/l. For the diesel lovers, the new model comes with the trusted 1.5L TDCi engine delivering 100 PS peak power, 215 Nm of torque and fuel economy of 26.1 KM/l. Both engines are paired with an all-new, five-speed manual transmission that is sportier and fun-to-drive.

The company is also keen on hooking buyers with the introduction of promising feature like improved fuel economy and reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). It also claims to require 40 per cent lesser gear oil than its predecessor.

Apart from the manual variant , a six-speed automatic transmission on the new Aspire is also being introduced. It will be paired to the latest 1.5L Petrol, three-cylinder engine, the automatic variant delivers a power of 123 PS.

In terms of the interiors, the sedan has a warm, beige look that gives an enhanced sense of space. It continues to focus on safety, offering standard dual airbags across the variant line-up. For those looking for greater safety, it offers up to six airbags on the top Titanium+ trim. Going beyond airbags, the model also features to enhance occupant safety such as ABS with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), helping drivers’ better grip, while keeping the drive smooth. The latest update is expected to give drivers the ease of tackling sharp turns.

The Aspire’s infotainment system includes a SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touch screen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and connected smart phone using voice commands. The system is Apple Car Play and Android compatible and will allow drivers to use navigation through their paired phones. The SYNC 3 system will also offer emergency assistance, a potentially lifesaving technology that automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in case of an accident.

Ensuring complete peace-of-mind, the new Aspire comes with a first-in-class five-year or 100,000 KM warranty, which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty. Alongside, customers will be offered lowest scheduled service and maintenance costs at just 38 paise per kilometre for petrol and 46 paise per kilometre for diesel over 100,000 KM. “The 5-year warranty on offer with the New Ford Aspire reinforces our commitment of treating customers like family & ensures complete peace-of-mind through the ownership cycle,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, marketing, sales and service, Ford India. “I am sure customers will be delighted to see the exceptional value on offer with our newest product offering.”

The new Aspire is produced at the company’s Sanand factory in Gujarat, for consumers in India and all around the world. It is available in seven colors, including gold, silver, grey, black, blue, red and white.