New Mandovi bridge may be unveiled on Jan 12

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The third bridge coming up on the River Mandovi is likely to be inaugurated on January 12, the National Youth Day, commemorating the birthday of Swami Vivekanand.

Coming out with this information, the vice chairman of the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sidharth Kunkalienkar said that presently, the work of the bridge is 91 per cent complete.

Kunkalienkar reviewed the progress of the bridge during the day. The general manager of the GSIDC Sandip Chodnekar, project manager of L&T Raj and project consultant Utpal Bannerjee were present

during the inspection.

“The bridge work has been completed to the tune of 91 per cent and is moving forward to achieve the target of completion of the bridge,” he stated, informing that almost 1,000 plus workmen along with 50-plus engineers have been working on the project round-the-clock.

The 5.13-km long cable-stayed bridge, which is constructed at a cost of Rs 482 crore is being illuminated after which it will be waterproofed and asphalted.