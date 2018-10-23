New Mandovi bridge is not meant for 2-wheeler riders

SHAIKH JAMALUDDIN | NT

PORVORIM

In an unsettling revelation for commoners, officials of the firm that has been constructing the cable-stayed Mandovi bridge have disclosed that the new bridge is not meant for two-wheeler riders, and that it is suitable for heavy vehicles and four-wheelers.

Sources told ‘The Navhind Times’ that two-wheeler riders will face a lot of difficulties while riding on the new bridge due to high-velocity breeze in the hot summer and gusty winds in the monsoon.

Either the riders will have to slow down or they will have to stop and wait for high-velocity breeze to blow over.

When two-wheelers will face the dangers of riding on the 25-metre high cable-stayed third Mandovi bridge, they will not dare to ride along the bridge again.

Actually the new bridge, which is part of the national highway, is meant for heavy vehicles and four-wheelers and not for two-wheelers, the sources have said.

“The bridge will be open for all. But the two-wheeler riders will experience difficulty in riding their vehicles. They will not dare to ride again,” they have maintained.

Many curious people approach the L&T officials asking them: “Is there any need of the cable-stayed third Mandovi bridge when two bridges are already there?’’

The people are told that the new bridge is meant only for heavy vehicular traffic.

The officials have also said the construction work of the bridge will take more time and that the December deadline will not be achieved.

The bridge could be ready for public use only by July 2019.