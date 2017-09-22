New laws on cards to promote community, contract farming

PANAJI: Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Friday said the government wants to bring in legislations to promote community and contract farming in the state.

Addressing a batch of nine students selected for B.Sc (agriculture) and allied courses to study at Dr Balasaheb Sawant Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli, at a function organised at the Secretariat, Sardesai said the focus of the government is to make agriculture sector appealing to the Goan youth.

He announced various measures to make the sector remunerative and glamorous.

“The government is going to introduce various new concepts in the sector like community and contract farming, agro-tourism, floriculture estate, organic farming, microclimate hubs, agro-clouds, etc along with ‘Brand Goa’ products,” Sardesai said.

He said the challenges before the government is to double farm income by the year 2022 and to make Goa self-reliant in food production.

“It is a fact that agriculture is yet to reach its optimum acceptance. Slowly we are trying to give right impetus to agriculture by enacting new laws,” he added.

Sardesai stated that agriculture will once again become remunerative and appealing to the Goan youth especially from coastal and tourism-centric areas. For the first time, the state government has succeeded in reserving 17 seats for Goan students at Krishi Vidyapith, Dapoli. The first batch of eight students has already taken admissions and nine more students will take admissions next week.

Sardesai handed over nomination letters to the selected students at the function.