New law to ban swimming on Goa beaches after sunset

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In view of the increasing number of drowning incidents on the state’s beaches, the government has decided to enact a law banning people from going into the sea water for swimming after sunset.

The decision in this regard was arrived at a meeting between government officials and tourism stakeholders. The meeting, which was held on Monday at the Secretariat at Porvorim was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar said that in view of the various incidents of drowning that have occurred in the last many days, it has been decided at the meeting that the government should enact a law banning swimming in the sea after sunset. He said that he is also considering increasing the duty hours of lifeguards.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders from the tourism industry including hotel owners, shack owners, representatives of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), Drishti Life Saving Pvt Ltd and police officials.

The meeting also resolved to constitute a committee consisting of government officials and tourism stakeholders for the safety of tourists and to maintain discipline on beaches.

The Tourism Minister said that the government will issue an advisory to hoteliers, shack owners and others who are in tourism trade to create awareness about safety on beaches.

Azgaonkar said that the government has decided not to allow cooking or makeshift kitchens on beaches, as it creates a bad image about tourism in the state. “Police have full power to take action against illegalities on beaches including action against those who are cooking on beaches,” he said.

Issues like drugs and other nuisances on beaches were also discussed during the meeting and it was decided that the committee should come up with a weekly report to the government on the implementation of measures.