New in-car technology unpopular with drivers

Amost every new car coming out of the production line hosts a vast number of new-age technological features. While the manufacturers tend to charge exuberantly for these features, a recent study by JD Power says that more than 20 per cent of the car owners have never used 16 of 33 technology features in these cars, leaving them dissatisfied with most of the gadgets.

The study shows that some of the services are highly neglected by the car users, because they of no use to them and automakers waste a lot of time and resources developing them. The study reveals that almost twenty percent of the participants say that while buying their next car they will not go for 14 features, and some of those are otherwise popular names among the manufacturers. To give a brief insight, infotainment systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were rejected by the respondents. Other common features that go untouched were in-vehicle concierge services, mobile routers, automatic parking, head-up displays, and other built-in apps. Among the mentioned, concierge services were rated the least popular, with 43 percent of people saying they’ve never used them. “We’ve been very focused as an industry on generation-Y for connectivity,” said Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction and HMI research at JD Power. “And that comes out near the bottom of their wish list.” Many say that they like the old-fashioned way of using the smart phone, “They’re not seeing the value equation from a built-in perspective,” Kolodge added.

And if that’s not surprising enough, if buyers born between 1977 and 1994 were to be accounted alone, the number of unwanted features rises to 23. And almost every driver rated the connectivity options as not so favorable, while safety systems like the driver assistance and collision-avoidance technologies rank favorably on their lists. “Customers are making their decisions with 30 days of delivery about which features they’ll use going forward,” Kolodge said. “That’s why designing features for first-time ease of use is so important.”

For an industry which has spent billions on built-in connectivity systems, this data is disconcerting. In the past also, studies have revealed that infotainment systems act as a distraction more than helping the driver. AutoPortal