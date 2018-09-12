New Goa-Bangalore cargo flight launched

NT NETWORK

Giving boost to logistics in the state, transport of air cargo from Dabolim airport via Bangalore will soon be possible with the starting of a new Goa-Bangalore route shortly.

The announcement of launch of Goa- Bangalore cargo flights was by the Goa Air Cargo Association on Tuesday. A senior official from the association said that, the new route is expected to benefit local exporters as cargo airlines will be flying to Bangalore and onwards to USA and Europe.

He said that, the cargo transport will be in temperature controlled bonding trucks and will also be cost effective to exporters, as promised by the airlines.

Current air cargo from the state is routed through Mumbai but with the launch of Bangalore services, exporters have a choice, pointed out official. He added that, the Mumbai airport is already over burdened with cargo and therefore the new route will be time sensitive.

The facility is being pitched at the local pharmaceutical industry that primarily exports its products to overseas markets. Presently, local pharmaceutical units export their consignment by road and from Nahva Sheva port in Mumbai. Local pharma companies also utilize the air cargo facilities of Mumbai airport.

The inbound and outbound cargo flights from Bangalore is also expected to help Goan importers, said official from GACA.

Virtually all of the air cargo from Dabolim airport currently is of perishables that are fruits and vegetables exported by farmers from neighbouring regions. The cargo terminal also handles small volume of electronic component imports by the handful of electronic plants in the state.

Over the years, the facilities for exporters and importers are steadily improving at Dabolim airport, according to the air cargo association. From 2013, the airport has 24-hour custom clearance for cargo.