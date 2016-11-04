New gadget for fitness freaks: Huawei Fit

Prajyot Mainkar

The adaptation rate of Google’s android mobile operating system has been growing rapidly across the world. This week, Android reached new heights due to a decline in Apple’s iPhone sale in the third-quarter of 2016.According to analysts at Strategy Analytics, Android managed to spike up to 87.5 per cent of global smartphone market share by the end of this September. This means nine out of every 10 smartphones on the planet is running Google’s android mobile operating system (OS). Additionally, the report also claims that global smartphone shipments grew 6 per cent annually from 354.2 million units in Q3 2015 to 375.4 million in Q3 2016. Android OS grew from 298.0 million units in Q3 2015 to 328.6 million units in Q3 2016, marking its year-on-year growth by 10.3 per cent. Apple on the other hand, dropped from 48 million units in Q3 2015 to 45.5 million unit sales in Q3 2016. The report also claimed decline of mobile operating systems by other manufacturers which includes the likes of Microsoft, Samsung and Blackberry.

Director at Strategy Analytics, Woody Oh said: “Android’s leadership of the global smartphone market looks unassailable at the moment. Its low-cost services and user-friendly software remain attractive to hardware makers, operators and consumers worldwide. However, several challenges remain for Google. The Android platform is getting overcrowded with hundreds of manufacturers, a few Android device vendors make profits, and Google’s new Pixel range is attacking its own hardware partners that made Android popular in the first place.”

Google has also announced that DayDream View VR headset will now be available in United States, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia from November 10 via the Google Store and third-party retailers. DayDream VR comes with a controller that can be placed inside the headset when not used. It supports apps like YouTube, Google Photos and more, and is compatible with Pixel and Pixel XL. The DayDream View VR headset comes in slate, snow and crimson colour options.

Last month, Amazon launched the Pantry Grocery delivery service. Following the footsteps of one of India’s finest e-commerce players, Flipkart has now launched a new store within its portal to cater to daily household needs. Branded as ‘Everyday Essentials’, it comprises different sections ranging from hair care, body and bath, grooming essentials, beauty and makeup, food and nutrition and many more. Flipkart is also offering various discounts on all these products. Check out the link https://www.flipkart.com/everyday-essentials-store

Huawei, this week launched Mate 9 smartphone featuring 5.9-inch full-HD 2.5D curved display with a resolution of 1920 pixels X 1080 pixels. The device is powered by Octa-core Huawei Kirin 960 processor along with i6 coprocessor. Also onboard is Mali G71 Octa-core GPU. The phone flaunts 4GB RAM and comes with 64GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB using microSD card. With Android v7.0 Nougat on board along with EMUI 5.0, this hybrid dual sim phone features 20 megapixel (monochrome) and 12 megapixel (RGB) primary camera and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 4000mAh battery that charges to full capacity in 20 minutes. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS and NFC. The device will cost approximately 699 Euros and will be available in colour options like black, ceramic white, moonlight silver, champagne gold, space gray and mocha brown. The company has also announced that it will roll out Huawei Mate 9 in China, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Kuwait, UAE, Poland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France and Malaysia. Along with Huawei Mate 9, the company also announced Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 limited edition smartphone in partnership with premium-lifestyle brand Porsche Design. The phone is expected to retail from January 2017 at Porsche Design Stores worldwide (except USA), and selected Huawei retail stores in Asia, Middle East and Europe. The device will be available in graphite black and will be priced at 1395 Euro.

Huawei launched Huawei Fit, a fitness watch which is capable of monitoring heart rate, step counts, track sleep and support multi-sport activities including walking, running, cycling, treadmill and swimming. The device also supports real-time coaching, shows VO2 max, recovery time and a training score after one’s run. The aim is to provide fitness inclined individuals with an indication of cardio respiratory fitness and recovery time assessment. The device is 1.04 inches with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is compatible with Android v4.4 or iOS v8.0 devices and has features which are typically found in most fitness tracking devices. It is powered by Bluetooth v4.2 LE and is dustproof and waterproof. It has an 80mAh battery with up to six days battery life. The device comes in titanium gray and moonlight silver, is supported by black, blue or orange straps, either small or large size. The fitness band costs 149 Euros and will first roll out in United States, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal.