New faces make it to MGP’s first list of candidates

PANAJI: Comprising of at least 50 per cent new faces, the first list of candidates of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party released on Friday includes Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, Naresh Sawal and Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar. The sitting MLA of the party from Ponda constituency Lavoo Mamledar has also made it to this list, which has altogether 18 candidates.

The MGP will contest the forthcoming state assembly polls under a grand alliance, in coalition with the Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena.

MGP president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, who released the list, said the second list of candidates of his party would be released on January 14.

Dhavalikar also said the GSM would contest in six constituencies namely Siolim, Mayem, Sanquelim, Curchorem, Panaji and Taleigao, while the Sena would be fielding its candidates in four constituencies namely Tivim, Saligao, Cuncolim and Mormugao.

The MGP president said the grand alliance will try to form its government in Goa, irrespective of who the Bharatiya Janata Party imports for the post of chief minister, as indicated by senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

“We are not bothered if their chief ministerial candidate comes from Delhi or any foreign country,” he retorted.

Dhavalikar also said that Sudin Dhavalikar will be chief minister of the grand alliance government, and his choice for the post of the chief minister would be the main condition if anyone desires to form a post-poll coalition with the MGP-GSM-SS grand alliance.

GSM president Anand Shirodkar, who was present on the occasion, said the candidature of Krishnaraj ‘Raju’ Sukerkar, earlier announced by his party is now uncertain due to the health condition of Sukerkar.

“We are awaiting for his final decision till January 14, and then find an alternative to him,” he added, stating that Sukerkar has serious problem with his health some six months ago, which was brought under control through medication, however the recent exertion due to the election-related work caused a relapse.