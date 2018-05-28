New electric poles being installed along Cortalim-Vasco road

VASCO: The work of erecting new electric poles along Cortalim- Vasco NH17A has been taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD).

An official from the electric department on a condition of anonymity said that the work of erecting new electric poles along Vasco-Cortalim NH17A is being taken up by the PWD. The road stretch from Cortalim to Chicalim was undertaken by the PWD a year ago.

The old electric poles along the road stretch were posing a risk to the lives of motorists and therefore it was required to be removed.

“The PWD had failed to deposit the amount, for replacing the electric poles, with the electricity department. Now, they have adjusted some funds and taken up the work of erecting the new electric poles along the NH17A,” informed the official.

The cost of erecting the poles is estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

The lack of funds with the electricity department and PWD was the cause for delay in ‘shifting’ of electric poles and transformers along the Cortalim-Vasco highway. The Cortalim-Vasco road stretch had become a death trap for the motorists.