New drains raise hackles of Mapusa residents

MAPUSA : Residents of Mapusa are unhappy with the drains being laid along the Union Pharmacy and Aldona taxi stand stretch of road and fear that the area may face water-logging during monsoon.

The drain work on the stretch is underway as part of the second phase of beautification of the Mapusa town. Residents feel that the work being done by Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) is going on at a snail’s pace and the drains are more narrow and shallow than the earlier ones. They also claim that the work is being done haphazardly and will cause more problems than solution during upcoming monsoon.

It may be recalled that the second and third phase of beautification of Mapusa town was inaugurated in December last year. Under the beautification project, works worth around Rs 22 crore were to be executed in three phases.

In the first phase, beautification of the entry point to Mapusa up to Khorlim shrine and retaining wall for providing parking facility near Milagres Church worth Rs 19.35 crore was to be executed. Around Rs 12.39 crore worth work was executed and then it was stopped. Work worth Rs 8.85 crore would be completed by a new contractor.

The second phase includes widening of road along Union Pharmacy to Milagres Church, construction of footpath, drainage and other beautification work which will be executed by M/S Ahadh Engineering Construction. It was expected to improve the drainage system but people are apprehensive about the efficacy of the new drains.

The ideal width of drains should be around 1.50 metre but in case of the new drains the width is hardly around 70-80 centimetres.

During monsoon last year, water-logging was caused in the vicinity of post office and GSUDA had undertaken construction of cross drains wherein the size was reduced. Later MMC had rectified the problem using municipal fund.

A local Eknath Mapusekar opined, “It would have been better if the new drains were not constructed. They are narrow and shallow than the earlier ones. The drains will not be able to carry all water during rains and as a result water logging will occur.”

Another local Mahesh Rane, who is an advocate by profession, said, “Since new constructions of drains were undertaken a proper study was required to be undertaken by executing agency. Mapusa is a low-lying area and during monsoon, the rain water plus high water table creates problem and with size of newly-constructed drains, things might be bad for Mapusa as water-logging can occur.”

He further said, “The executing agency has not only reduced the size of the drains but the work is also substandard. When similar work was being executed in Khorlim, I had objected and as a result during monsoon last year water had entered into people’s houses.”

When contacted, local councillor Sudhir Kandolkar, who is also former vice-chairperson of GSUDA, accepted the fact that the width of drains has reduced and they are also narrow now. The work of drains was undertaken by GSUDA as per the consultant’s plan which was prepared as per standard and the same should be monitored by the consultant to keep a check on the work whether it is as per the plan or not.”

Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Rohan Kavlekar said, “We are taking up the matter with GSUDA and appropriate action will be taken to avoid inconvenience to people.”