New corporation to give fillip to waste management

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT Staff reporter

PANAJI: The state will have a Goa Waste Management Corporation, which will start functioning in December handling all types of waste.

At present, different categories of waste is handled by different agencies. But now, the new corporation will undertake effective management of waste from all aspects – treatment, storage, disposal and proper utilisation of rubbish.

Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha, who is also the vice-chairperson of the corporation, told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the GWMC has been empowered to frame policies, establish and develop facilities for scientific management of all types of waste, including e-waste, biomedical, solid waste and hazardous waste, at places selected by the government.

The corporation will start functioning by December-end.

An act governing the new body – Goa Waste Management Corporation Act, 2016 – has come into force on October 2. It has set the ball rolling for the process of making operational rules as well as putting in place institutional infrastructure to promote and assist in the orderly establishment and development of waste management services and facilities so as to create clean and sustainable waste-free environment in the state.

Saldanha said the corporation has been enjoined to manage facilities, which have already been established or are in the process of establishment, and develop areas in consultation with the government for the purpose of making them available for effective management of all types of waste.

Stating that every aspect of the waste management would be handled by the corporation, the minister said, “I am confident that new corporation will ensure effective monitoring and management of waste facilities.”

An advisory and monitoring committee is being formed to advise the corporation on its functions.

The 14-member corporation is headed by the Chief Minister and the Minister for Science and Technology is its vice-chairperson.

The secretary for science and technology, the director of environment, science and technology, panchayats director and municipal administration director are the other members.

Besides, two experts from the fields of engineering and science and two members from local bodies will be also appointed.

The managing director will be the chief executive officer and also ex-officio secretary of the corporation.

The government had introduced a GWMC bill 2016 during the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

The bill was notified on September 15.

Under the act, the corporation will also act as a licensing authority relating to procurement or distribution of any commodity in respect of the facilities for waste management.

The minister said the corporation would promote and implement schemes for managing waste at the level of household, institution, corporate, panchayat and municipality, further developing a database of available technologies and best practices to handle waste.

The corporation has also got powers to acquire and hold properties to carry out activities and also to lease or sell the properties to the person intending to start waste management services.