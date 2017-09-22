New building to house Sonsoddo veterinary hospital

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

MARGAO: Pet owners of Salcete taluka will be relieved to learn that a new building to house the veterinary hospital will be built at Sonsoddo, as the existing building has seen better days.

The department of animal husbandry and veterinary services has already cleared the proposal to construct the new building, but is waiting for the public works department’s nod to begin work.

The building that currently houses the veterinary hospital at Sonsoddo has an out-patient department with four observation tables. It also has an operation theatre that was only recently fitted with an air-conditioning unit.

There is a separate administration block adjacent to the hospital. The hospital gives hard times to the staff and animals during the monsoon. Leaky ceiling causes rainwater to seep through making floors wet. The leaking roof also renders waiting room unusable for sitting.

Assistant director Dr R Prabhugaonkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the new hospital building will give a relief to the staff, visitors and animals from the present unkept building.

“We definitely need to give a makeover to the existing building. As per the plan, there will be aluminum roofing for the existing building, and thereafter a completely new building will be built once the work order is issued. It will be located behind the existing building and may take up to two or three years to be complete,” he said.

The new building will also contain a blood testing lab, an investigation unit and diagnostic tools including machines for X-rays and ultrasound. At the moment, pet owners are forced to take their pets to private labs for conducting blood tests and X-rays.

“We don’t have a laboratory to do tests here in the hospital. So we have to refer patients to private labs. The same is the case with X-rays and ultrasounds. It (the new hospital) will definitely be a relief to the people who have to go to Tonca to do the tests if they cannot afford private labs,” said veterinary officer Dr Natasha Coutinho.

The Rs 4-crore new hospital project has already been approved by the AHVS department. AHVS director Dr Santosh Desai said, “We have already given our go-ahead and are waiting on the PWD to issue the work order so as to start the work.”