New boutique hotel in Margao by Alcon Victor group

Team B&C/NT

The Alcon Victor group, with interests in hospitality, real estate and healthcare opened a new 21-room boutique hotel ‘Viva Hotel’ adjacent to its hospital in Margao.

Inauguration was by the Chief Minister in the presence of Vijay Sardesai, minister for town and country planning, Manohar Azgaonkar, minister for tourism and Digambar Kamat, former Chief Minister of Goa and MLA. .

Situated right in the heart of Margao city the hotel has facilities for 24-hour check in- check out which means that guests can check out late evening and take night flights and late night trains from the airport or railway station. Viva Hotel rooms are spacious with well appointed bath and can accommodate three adults. The hotel is pitched at business travelers and families. It offers facilities for banquets, corporate meetings, exhibitions and social events with four event venues. This includes a fully carpeted air conditioned banquet hall, a multipurpose venue, a party venue and multi discotheque for youngsters. In addition there is a board room with audio-visual facilities for business meetings.

Victor Albuquerque, promoter, said that his main motto is to provide guests with best service and excellent hospitality true to the spirit of his group.