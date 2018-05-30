Nepal’s key Madhesi party to join Oli govt

PTI

Kathmandu

The Federal Socialist Forum, a key Madhesi party in Nepal, has decided to join the Nepal Communist Party government after an agreement that “appropriate” demands of the Madehsis will be addressed.

Upendra Yadav, chairman of the Federal Socialist Forum, signed a two-point agreement with NCP chairpersons — K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ .

Under the agreement, Prime Minister Oli government agreed that the demands raised by the FSF during its agitation as well as issues related to constitution amendment would be addressed on the basis of mutual understanding.

The government agreed that it will try to address “appropriate” demands raised by the Madhesi parties during their past movements, which are related to the rights and proper representation of the Madhesi people through amendment to the Constitution.

“Our party will join the NCP government on the basis of the agreement reached between us,” Yadav said.

The FSF, the fourth largest party in the Parliament, has 16 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

The party is likely to get at least three ministerial berths including a Deputy Prime Minister, according to party

insiders.

Another Madhesi party, Rastriya Janata Party Nepal, has not yet decided to join the communist government.

The adoption of a new Constitution in 2015 that divided Nepal into seven provincial units and reportedly marginalised Madhesis, who are largely of Indian-origin and inhabitants of the Terai, had triggered a six-month-long agitation during Oli’s first tenure in which more than 50 people were killed.