Need to keep divisive forces at bay: Lobo

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo seen with parish priest Fr Cipriano De Silva, sarpanch Anthony Menezes and others after foundation stone was laid for the construction of a new chapel dedicated to St Francis Xavier at Umtawaddo, Calangute

CALANGUTE:

 

CALANGUTE: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has said that there are some elements who were trying to divide Goans on religious lines and disturb peace, and added that such forces need to be kept at bay.

Lobo was speaking on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a new chapel dedicated to St Francis Xavier at Umtawaddo, Calangute, recently.

Parish priest Fr Cipriano De Silva, sarpanch Anthony Menezes, panch members, president of the St Francis Xavier chapel committee Johnny Fernandes, secretary Anthony Fernandes and treasurer Andy Fernandes were present among others.

Lobo has said that Goans have always lived in harmony and have never divided themselves on religious lines and it is evident from the fact that the architect for the work is a Hindu, engineer a Christian and contractor a Muslim.

Parish priest Fr Cipriano De Silva said that “when we die we do not take anything along with us, whatever we have in this world is all of God, not

ours.”

Sarpanch Menezes said that “we have another chapel to be constructed that will be dedicated to St Anthony.”

