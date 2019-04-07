Need for collaborative effort, not contest: Sharma

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Underlining the requirements for alternative energy resources on earth as well as space, Wing Commander (retired) Rakesh Sharma said that space exploration should be a collaborative effort rather than a competition between nations.

Sharma was speaking at a lecture ‘Future of space exploration’ at the 19th Foundation Day of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research at Vasco da Gama.

The ceremony was inaugurated in the presence of Sharma, Prof Varun Sahani, vice chancellor of Goa University, Dr Abhay Mudholkar, NIO, Venkata Durga Prasad of the Goa Science Centre and Planetarium and scientists of NCPOR.

Dr M Ravichandran, director of NCPOR, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the history and growth for NCPOR, achievements in science and scientific contributions, and its various scientific activities in Antarctica, Arctic, Southern Ocean and the

Himalayas.

Sharma, who is the first Indian to travel to space, is a former Indian Air Force pilot who flew aboard Soyuz T-11, launched on April 2, 1984, as part of the Interkosmos programme.

He emphasised on the status of the planet, current status of space exploration and future trajectories and India’s role in space exploration. He also underlined the requirements for alternative energy resources on earth as well as space and funding for space exploration activities.

The best paper award at NCPOR was conferred to Saurav Chatterjee, scientist at NCPOR. Also, Dr Avinash Kumar, scientist at NCPOR was felicitated for the new NCPOR logo. A special NCPOR issue of Geography and You (GnY) magazine was released at the hands of Rakesh Sharma.