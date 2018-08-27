Need for change in attitude towards special children: Bapat

BICHOLIM: Engineer Jayant Bapat has urged the people to come forward to donate generously towards special children schools so that these schools can provide better educational facilities to the students.

“We have to create awareness among people for our change of attitude towards special children in the society,” Bapat stated.

He was speaking as a chief guest at raksha bandhan programme organised by Keshav Seva Sadhna’s Narayan Zantye special children school, Vathadev- Bicholim. Shilpa Bapat, Makarand Kamat, president, Anand Joshi, secretary, and headmistress Sanjan Prabhu Dessai were present on the dais.

The special children tied rakhis on the wrist of the guests, which were produced by them.

Students presented Samai Nrutya and group songs. Shreyas Naik, Kanishka Gurav and Sanket Gosavi presented a drama act performance. Krutika Naik presented vocal performance.

Rudresh Gad spoke about the importance of raksha bandan festival. Shradha Kamat Gaonkar and Mamta Phadte compered the programme.