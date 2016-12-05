Need extensive study on impact of depleting oxygen level on marine life: Francis

PANAJI: There is a need to conduct an extensive research to document the impact of the depleting oxygen level in the Arabian Sea on the marine life, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza said.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day international symposium on ocean de-oxygenation at NIO, Dona Paula, which concluded on Monday, D’Souza said, “The depleting oxygen level in the sea is a major cause of concern. However, it could be one of the major factors in reduction of fish catch. Hence understanding sea and making marine conservation efforts are very important or otherwise we might lose the sea life. We want to know how this would affect the overall number of animals and plants in the oceans – marine biodiversity – and the distinctive communities they comprise.”

The minister also lauded the efforts put in by NIO in its research on marine biodiversity.

The three-day symposium on ‘Microbial Responses to Ocean De-oxygenation’ focused on important new research on the changing nature of the world’s oceans and the questions that arise from that change. During the event as many as 40 oral presentations and 19 poster presentations were made in altogether 10-odd technical sessions delivered by eminent marine scientists from ten different nations.

Speaking at the function, chief NIO scientist and convener of the symposium Dr Ramaiah said that in about 100 km onwards away from the shores of Goa, there is prominent and, permanent 1000 metre thick intermediate water column between 150 to 1200 metre in the core of which oxygen is as low as undetectable by traditional titration methods,” he added, informing that the Arabian Sea is considered as the natural laboratory to investigate the microbiological, biogeochemical evolvement.

Maintaining that the symposium has benefited young marine researchers, the chief scientist informed that such symposiums are organised to encourage young marine scientists to devote themselves to marine science, sustained observations and services underpinning the sustainability of ocean and coastal resources to benefit all. “Apart from over 35 seniors, over 40 early career oceanographer, mostly from India benefitted from the three-day symposium,” he added.

NIO director Dr Prasanna Kumar, in his speech, said that in-depth discussion, which took place during the symposium, will help in our research on changing ocean conditions, explore recent findings, and opening future research avenues.