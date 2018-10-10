Neceil, Velton steer DBO Fatorda into final

NT NETWORK

CHINCHINIM

A goal each from Neceil Pinto and Velton D’Souza in either session helped Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda register a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nerul SC and enter the finals of CRC Cup football tournament, at Chinchinim grounds on Tuesday.

DBO Fatorda went into the lead in the 25th minute after Neceil Pinto dodged two rival defenders and slammed the ball past the bewildered Nerul SC keeper Dnyaneshwar Madgaocar.

The match then rose to some dizzy heights with Nerul SC stitching some smart moves, but good defending from DBO Fatorda prevented them from finding the mark.

On one occasion, midway into the first session, Nerul SC almost scored as Jenifer Clement burst into speed in the middle and passed the ball to Siddhant Kalangukar whose powerful shot was tipped over by DBP Fatorda keeper Karol Soares.

After surviving some anxious moments, DBO Fatorda came up with a brilliant move as Neceil Pinto, after receiving a slicing pass from the left flank, dodged two rival defenders on sheer speed and fine ball control and then wasted no time to beat the rival keeper to give his team the lead.

Nerul SC’s Mukund Agarwadekar, Aniket Agarwadekar, Chaitan Dabolker and Jose Fernandes gelled well and created several goal bound moves, but their efforts could not culminate into goals.

DBO Fatorda buttressed their lead in the 35th minute following a nice pass between Neceil Pinto and Velton D’Souza; the duo outwitted the rival defence with quick passes and when Velton received the ball on the top of the box, he dispatched it to the far end of rival nets.

Down by two goals, Nerul SC tried to make a comeback into the game and went all out for the kill. With neat passes and positional play they tried to break the DBO Fatorda defence which remained stubborn until the 60th minute when Siddhant Kalangutkar pulled a goal back to reduce the deficit. Siddhant, who received a pass from the left flank, dashed into the box and then coolly beat the DBO Fatorda keeper Karol Sosares.

Goaded by the success, Nerul SC then began raiding the rival citadel but DBO Fatorda’s strong defence marshalled by Roque Borges and Co stood firm to quell all their moves.