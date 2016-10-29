Nearly 50% convicts in Goa jails are rapists

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Up to 46.7 per cent of the convicts in Goa jails are serving a sentence for rape, annual report of prison statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

According to the statistics, out of 152 convicts, 71 are serving a sentence for rape, while 33 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. There are 23 convicts serving sentence for thefts whereas 21 are serving sentence in drugs cases (NDPS Act) and 4 under the Gambling Act, says the annual report of ‘Prison Statistics India’ compiled by the NCRB for the year 2015. The data was released recently.

The statistics show that 116 convicts are lodged in the Central Jail at Colvale while 36 are lodged at the Sub Jail at Sada in Vasco. A total of 74 convicts (48.7 per cent) are serving life imprisonment of which 67 are males while seven are female convicts.

There are 263 undertrials out of which 67 are facing murder charge while 30 prisoners are facing rape charge. A total of 48 undertrials are facing attempt to murder charge, five facing charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, kidnapping and abduction (14), dacoity (10), preparation and assembly for dacoity (4), robbery (34), thefts (28), NDPS Act (5), Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (6), Indian Railways Act (1), and for other SLL (special and local laws) crimes (11).

According to the data, 88 undertrials are lodged in the Central Jail at Colvale, while 175 are in the Sub Jail at Sada.

A total of 61 prisoners are suffering from mental illness of which 14 are convicts (23 per cent) and 47 undertrials (77 per cent).

Of the 152 convicts, 11 are women, while 19 of the 263 undertrials are females. There are ten foreign nationals (6 males and a female), who are serving sentence, while 25 foreign nationals (23 males and 2 females) are lodged in the jails as undertrials.

The annual report on prison statistics has also compiled data about the best practices in the field of welfare and rehabilitation of the inmates.

Prison Department of the state (Goa) has a tie-up with Himalaya Drug Company for plantation of medicinal plants to create employment for the prisoners. The PRISMS software has been installed and provides real time information about the details of all prisoners. The state is in the process of executing water harvesting project in the Colvale Jail premises. The state is also in the process of harnessing solar energy and wind energy by taking the assistance of Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and the preliminary work has commenced. The report has also made a mention about the solid waste being managed well by the jail authority with the help of local municipalities.

