NCTC proposes measures to boost textile and clothing industry

NT NETWORK

Mumbai

With the objective of highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the textile and clothing industry as well as the urgent policy interventions required to address the same, all the stakeholders of textile and clothing industry, namely National Textile Associations, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) as well as regional-level textile and clothing industry associations, representing the entire textile value chain, have formed a steering committee called the National Committee on Textiles & Clothing (NCTC) under the chairmanship of T Rajkumar, chairman CITI.

The NCTC comprises major textile associations and EPCs at regional and national level like TEXPROCIL, AEPC, PDEXCIL, SRTEPC, CITI, CMAI, ITTA, AFI, AMFII among others. The NCTC is now meeting regularly to discuss various issues ranging from fibres to fashion to arrive at a common understanding on both short term and long term policy measures for domestic and international markets.

For the purpose of long term policy measures, the NCTC has decided to hire the services of a competent agency to undertake a study and recommend various policy measures to enable the entire textiles and clothing value chain covering all types of fibres and products to remain globally competitive and achieve a sustained growth rate, both in the domestic and international markets.

In the meanwhile, a list of short term policy measures has been finalised and the NCTC delegation led by T Rajkumar, Chairman CITI met the Ministers for Finance, Commerce and Textiles respectively to apprise them of the grim situation facing the T&C sector.