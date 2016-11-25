NCP open to alliance with Cong, like-minded parties: Patel

PANAJI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is open to pre-poll alliance with the Congress party or any other secular party to give a better alternative to people other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but is also ready to go it alone if no party shows interest to have an alliance, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Friday.

NCP on Friday released the first list of five candidates for the state assembly elections due next year. Patel announced the name of former PWD Minister Churchill Alemao in Benaulim, state NCP president and former revenue minister Jose Philip D’Souza in Vasco, Devanand Naik in Saligao, Vincent Rodrigues in Nuvem and former South Goa Zilla Panchayat chairperson and Colva Zilla Parishad member Nelly Rodrigues in Cortalim. The party will announce the second list of candidates next

week.

Addressing a press conference after announcing the names of candidates, Patel said, “We are a party with a difference and if any like-minded political party wishes to form an alliance then we can be the best alternative to BJP. The Sharad Pawar-led party is also ready to field a consensus candidate on NCP

symbol.”

Strongly criticising the decision of the Prime Minister to demonetise high-value currency notes, the NCP leader said, “We will hold a demonstration against demonetisation in the city on Monday as it has made the life of common man miserable. A series of public meetings will also be held in South Goa.”

“Under which laws such measures have been enforced? You are stopping a person from withdrawing his hard-earned money which is his fundamental right and snatching away democratic rights of almost every section of the society including religious institutions. Demonetisation has destroyed the business of small traders,” the former Union civil aviation minister

said. Patel said that the party will support the country-wide protest against demonetisation called by the opposition parties on November 28 in New Delhi.