NCP made blunder by believing Cong: Churchill

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Louis Berger bribery case cost Churchill Alemao his candidature by the Congress party. The case has also led to a rift between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) possible alliance for the upcoming election.

Addressing the media in Panaji, former chief minister Churchill Alemao Monday claimed that All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Digvijaya Singh has told him that the Congress party did not want to nominate him due to the charge sheet filed against him by Goa police.

Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, Singh said that due to Alemao’s family raj history, his anti-party activities and the Louis Berger case, the party did not want to be associated with the former chief minister and PWD minister.

Questioning Singh’s reasoning, Alemao said, “When Digvijaya Singh says that those who are charge-sheeted will not be given a ticket by the Congress party, then how can Digambar Kamat, who has been named as the main accused in the Louis Berger case, get candidature of the party?”

He further said that the NCP had made a mistake by believing the Congress and waiting till the last minute to form an alliance.

Stating that the NCP was wrong to believe that they could forge an alliance with the Congress, Alemao said, “Mistake is of NCP because I had told them that since I have joined you, the Congress will not want to have an alliance with us. Let us contest the elections alone. However, the party wanted to take everyone along in the form of an alliance but the Congress betrayed.”