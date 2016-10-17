NCP has placed demand for 7 seats for Congress tie-up: Jose Philip

NT NETWORK

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has placed a demand for seven seats including Vasco and Benaulim with Congress during talks on Congress-NCP alliance for the forthcoming election, its state president Jose Philip D’Souza said on Monday.

D’Souza was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural of the election office and entry of Churchill Alemao into the NCP party on Monday in presence of the parish priest of Benaulim church Fr Eremito Coutinho.

Speaking further, D’Souza said, “We had contested on seven seats at the last election. This time too we are demanding seven seats from the Congress to make the alliance work since we have strong support in these constituencies. NCP is however open on swapping seats since the two parties have a responsibility to collectively defeat the BJP.”

D’Souza with NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik by his side said, “Besides, Vasco and Benaulim, we have support in Navelim, Nuvem, Cortalim and Sanguem. We have conveyed it to the high command and they would take a call very soon.”

D’Souza and Malik however said that the NCP is prepared to fight the election alone if the talks of alliance fail. Churchill Alemao said that he joined the NCP as there was infighting within the party on the issue of his entry. He said he had given one-month time to the Congress to decide on his entry adding, “In between, the NCP chief Praful Patel met me. After keeping him on hold for one month, I agreed to join NCP.”

Alemao, the former CM of Goa, said he refused to head the party since Jose Philip is doing a good job adding, “I want to serve the people. The people of Benaulim want me to contest the election from Benaulim and I have to honour their wishes.”

Besides NCP members Avinash Bhosle, Anil Jolapure, George Baretto and several others, Alemao’s family members were also present during the office inauguration. Alemao later met his supporters.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has condemned the utterances of the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar by which he appears to give credit to ‘RSS teaching’ for the decision to launch cross-LoC surgical strikes.

“I wonder, with the combination of Prime Minister who comes from Mahatma Gandhi’s home state, and I, Defence Minister, coming from Goa which never had any martial race, and surgical strikes. May be the RSS teaching was at the core, but this was quite a different kind of combination,” Parrikar said at a function, ‘Know my Army’, organised at Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.