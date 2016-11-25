NCP: Congress move to go it alone will benefit BJP

PANAJI: The announcement by the Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh that the Congress party will fight the forthcoming Goa assembly election on its own offers advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party to rule for another term, said spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Avinash Bhosle.

Bhosle, while addressing the media, said that their leaders were wanting to see a grand alliance “to fight the communal force but it is unfortunate to note that the Congress will go it alone in the coming assembly election.”

He felt that these leaders are in a deep slumber and there is a need to awaken them, and added that “with this announcement they are trying to offer second chance to the BJP to rule the state, which has failed to fulfil the promises given to the electorate.”

“The BJP is yet to fulfil the promises given to the Goans on medium of instruction, regional plan, corruption, casinos and others,” he said and added that now they are saying Rs 50 crore is being earned as revenue by the government only through casinos.

He termed the differences between GSM and BJP as “a game plan,” and branded the two parties as party A and party B.

There are no winnable candidates in the Congress party, and it would start poaching good candidates from other parties, he added. He said that “there is no need to protect the Bharatiya bhashya, as Goan going to England remains Goan throughout his life,” and in the same fashion, languages will remain as they are without any protection.

He criticised the government for keeping on hold recruitment to 500 posts after taking interviews and completing all the formalities in the name of implementing 7th Pay Commission to the government servants, and branded it as “a political game,” meaning “if you want a job, you vote for us.”

He urged the Goans to vote for Goa and Goans, adding “we (Goans) need to pray for Goa and vote for Goa.”

A newly appointed spokesperson Parshuram Shetye also spoke on the occasion.