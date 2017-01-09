NCP assures focus on job creation

Jose Philip D’Souza, state unit president of the NCP, says that their party will prioritise on employment generation for the youth and bring a 20-point programme for the poor if the NCP comes to power. In an interview with Sudesh Bhosle, D’Souza also says the NCP will focus on industrialisation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development

Q: What will be your priorities if the NCP comes to power?

Creating jobs in public or private sectors involving semi-government organisations for local youngsters will be one of my top priorities. The NCP will give preference to the deserving candidates. Legalisation of houses will be my next priority. Our party will launch a 20-point programme for the people, giving land to the poor and the downtrodden. A joint family living in a house will be able to take benefit of this programme. The NCP aims at giving a big-push to development without discriminating against constituencies and legislators. The NCP will aim to complete developmental projects within the five-year tenure without becoming opportunist like other political parties which kickstart works in the face of assembly elections. Our party also wants tourism projects for the sustainable development of the state and the people. The NCP won’t go against the fishing community, and environment. We want tourism to flourish for sustainable development of the state but without affecting the people involved in fishing activities.

Q: What are the NCP’s promises to the people?

Our party will work for safeguarding the interest of the people. Maintenance of law and order has been a serious issue in the state. The NCP would bring in a law for safety of the people especially women. The party will also focus on improving healthcare facilities. There has been a need for upgrading primary health centres, rural dispensaries and other hospitals… The improved healthcare facilities will help the people…

Q: How will the NCP fulfil the promises?

The NCP will start the work immediately after the formation of government. The party will call a meeting of heads of all the government departments. The first step will be filling up of vacant posts in the departments. There has been good scope for jobs after the defence ministry signed a contract worth Rs 32,000 crore with the Goa Shipyard Ltd. My party will prioritise on employment opportunities to local young people at the GSL and other private companies. The NCP will not hesitate to take support from the central government for sustainable development and creating employment opportunities.

Q: What is the NCP’s vision for Goa? Will the NCP work for preserving Goenkarponn?

The NCP will try to achieve special status for the state by giving 100 per cent employment to the youth, and broaden scope for sustainable industrialisation and entrepreneurship. We will try to regain our relaxed and easygoing lifestyle which we have lost during the BJP regime. The NCP will also focus on sustainable projects for tourism, industrialisation and prioritise on skill development.

Q: Is alliance with other parties the need of the hour?

Yes, of course! Alliance is the need of the hour so as to prevent division of secular votes. There is an anti-incumbency factor against the BJP; hence all likeminded parties should avoid split of votes.

Q: When will decision on alliance be finalised?

Decision will be taken by the party high command at right time. I have full faith in high command.

Q: What steps the NCP will take to put an end to drug menace in the state?

It has been observed that a large number of youngsters turn to narcotic. The NCP will take steps to end drug menace to save the strayed youngsters. We will open recreational centres for the youth and the elderly and will also focus on taking sports to higher level.